Dr Fatima Johura becomes first female member of BSMMU proctorial body

Health

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 09:45 pm

Related News

Dr Fatima Johura becomes first female member of BSMMU proctorial body

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
Dr Fatima Johura becomes first female member of BSMMU proctorial body

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has appointed Dr Fatima Johura as the first female member of its proctorial body as an assistant proctor. 

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed handed over the appointment letter to her on Tuesday (11 April) morning, reads a press release.

Dr Fatima passed MBBS in 2010. In 2019, she received her MD degree from BSMMU from the Department of Psychiatry. She was appointed as an assistant professor in the same department in 2021. She has been working in the field of mental illness for over 10 years.

Dr Fatima is serving as the social welfare secretary of Bangladesh Association of Psychiatry. She is also serving as the international secretary of Association for Therapeutic Counselling Bangladesh. She is a member of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad (Swachip).

Bangladesh

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) / BSMMMU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

9h | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

10h | Habitat
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg

Inside a depleted Sri Lanka: A first-hand account

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Financing healthcare when social insurance is not an option

11h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

56m | TBS Entertainment
Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

1h | TBS World
Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

4h | TBS SPORTS
Guard of Honor of Private Dog Squad

Guard of Honor of Private Dog Squad

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze