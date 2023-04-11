Dr Fatima Johura becomes first female member of BSMMU proctorial body

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has appointed Dr Fatima Johura as the first female member of its proctorial body as an assistant proctor.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed handed over the appointment letter to her on Tuesday (11 April) morning, reads a press release.

Dr Fatima passed MBBS in 2010. In 2019, she received her MD degree from BSMMU from the Department of Psychiatry. She was appointed as an assistant professor in the same department in 2021. She has been working in the field of mental illness for over 10 years.

Dr Fatima is serving as the social welfare secretary of Bangladesh Association of Psychiatry. She is also serving as the international secretary of Association for Therapeutic Counselling Bangladesh. She is a member of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad (Swachip).