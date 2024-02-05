Bone marrow transplant performed at BSMMU for first time

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 06:49 pm

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 06:49 pm

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 06:49 pm
BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday (5 February). Photo: TBS
BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday (5 February). Photo: TBS

Doctors at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) successfully performed the first bone marrow transplants in its Center for Blood, Bone Marrow Transplant, and Stem Cell Therapy.

"A 63-year-old patient, Enamul Haque, suffering from multiple myeloma, underwent the transplant on 18 January," BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed told a press conference at the medical university today.

Hematology Department Chairman Professor Dr Md Salahuddin Shah performed the transplant.

BSMMU doctors said no complications were detected in the patient's body 18 days after the transplantation.

Another good news from BSMMU: Bone marrow transplant possible at Tk3 lakh  

Hailing from Narayanganj, Enamul was diagnosed with multiple myeloma four months ago and was being treated in the Department of Hematology at the medical university. At one stage of treatment, doctors decided to perform an autologous bone marrow transplantation.

Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "The transplant cost is only Tk3.22 lakh at BSMMU, significantly lower than private hospitals and abroad. The cost of the transplant ranges from Tk6lakh to Tk12lakh in private hospitals in the country. And the cost is between Tk20lakh and Tk30lakh abroad, depending on the hospital." 

"Currently, one bone marrow transplant per month is possible at the centre. It is possible to do three to five bone marrow transplants per month if the necessary support from the government is received," the BSMMU Vice-Chancellor said.

In March 2014, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) performed its first bone marrow transplant. The transplant procedures were paused during Covid-19 but restarted in February 2023. Patients have to spend around Tk5 lakh for the transplant here including hospital and doctor fees. Medication costs are extra.

Besides, Evercare Hospitals in Dhaka and Chattogram, Asghar Ali Hospital, and Combined Military Hospital are offering bone marrow transplants.

