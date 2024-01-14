DGHS shuts down United Medical College Hospital

Health

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 11:47 pm

Related News

DGHS shuts down United Medical College Hospital

The move comes following the death of five-year-old Ayaan after a routine circumcision procedure by United Medical College Hospital doctors recently

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 11:47 pm
Logo of United Medical College Hospital. Photo: Collected
Logo of United Medical College Hospital. Photo: Collected

The Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) has shut down United Medical College Hospital in the capital's Badda for operating illegally, without any licence.

The health directorate issued an order today (14 January) following an inspection at the hospital.

The move comes following the death of five-year-old Ayaan after a routine circumcision procedure by United Medical College Hospital doctors recently.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ayaan's father Shamim Ahmed on 10 January sought cancellation of the medical college's licence following an investigation into his child's death.

United Hospital, United Medical College and two doctors sued over child's death

The health directorate, on its own initiative, formed a probe committee over the incident that led to the death of Ayaan. The investigation report is to be submitted by 18 January.

A DGHS team inspected the hospital on 10 January. During the visit, the hospital authorities failed to produce its licence.

According to the DGHS order, upon scrutinising the online database of the hopsital, the DGHS officials discovered that the institution named United Medical College Hospital has never submitted an online application for registration or licence to the health directorate. 

Given the circumstances, all operations of the institution have been shut down in accordance with "The Medical Practice and Private Clinics and Laboratories (Regulation) Ordinance-1982", for conducting activities without obtaining registration or licence from the health directorate, said the order.

5-year-old dies after circumcision at United Medical College Hospital

On 31 December, Ayaan was circumcised under full anaesthesia, allegedly without parental consent, at United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul of Badda.

As he did not regain consciousness a few hours post-operation, he was transferred to the hospital's Gulshan branch where he was kept on life support in the paediatric intensive care unit.

A week later, the doctors declared Ayaan dead on 7 January.

Ayaan's family filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking directives for an investigation into the matter and a compensation of Tk1 crore on 9 January.

Top News

United Medical College / Ayaan / medical negligence / Bangladesh / United Medical College Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

9h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

8h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

15h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

4h | Videos
Evaly will start refunding customers from January

Evaly will start refunding customers from January

2h | Videos
What is the identity of Iran-backed Yemeni group Houthi?

What is the identity of Iran-backed Yemeni group Houthi?

1h | Videos
Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

11h | Videos