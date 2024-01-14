DGHS shuts down United Medical College Hospital

The Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) has shut down United Medical College Hospital in the capital's Badda for operating illegally, without any licence.

The health directorate issued an order today (14 January) following an inspection at the hospital.

The move comes following the death of five-year-old Ayaan after a routine circumcision procedure by United Medical College Hospital doctors recently.

Ayaan's father Shamim Ahmed on 10 January sought cancellation of the medical college's licence following an investigation into his child's death.

The health directorate, on its own initiative, formed a probe committee over the incident that led to the death of Ayaan. The investigation report is to be submitted by 18 January.

A DGHS team inspected the hospital on 10 January. During the visit, the hospital authorities failed to produce its licence.

According to the DGHS order, upon scrutinising the online database of the hopsital, the DGHS officials discovered that the institution named United Medical College Hospital has never submitted an online application for registration or licence to the health directorate.

Given the circumstances, all operations of the institution have been shut down in accordance with "The Medical Practice and Private Clinics and Laboratories (Regulation) Ordinance-1982", for conducting activities without obtaining registration or licence from the health directorate, said the order.

On 31 December, Ayaan was circumcised under full anaesthesia, allegedly without parental consent, at United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul of Badda.

As he did not regain consciousness a few hours post-operation, he was transferred to the hospital's Gulshan branch where he was kept on life support in the paediatric intensive care unit.

A week later, the doctors declared Ayaan dead on 7 January.

Ayaan's family filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking directives for an investigation into the matter and a compensation of Tk1 crore on 9 January.