What a Super-8 berth means for Bangladesh

Tanzim took three wickets inside the powerplay and made that four in the first over after the period. Photo: AP via Hindustan Times

Bangladesh moved to Super-8 (second round) of T20 World Cup with three wins against Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal, and a marginal defeat to South Africa in the group stage.

Why it matters: The three wins and a qualification to Super-8 is Bangladesh's best feat in a T20 WC.

Earlier, they only once could move to the second round.

Previous best was a Super-8 berth in the inaugural version of the T20 WC in 2007, when they beat West Indies in their tournament opener.

Driving the news: Team Tigers' win against Nepal in a low-scoring tie in their last group match at Kingston, Jamaica was like an Eid gift from 15,113-kilometre away as people were celebrating Eid-ul-Adha back home.

Following a poor batting performance, Bangladesh had put a target of only 106 runs.

But, a cynical bowling performance by Tanzim Hasan Sakib (4/7), well supported by Mustafizur Rahman (3/7) and Shakib Al Hasan (2/9), wrought havoc on Nepal and brought a 21-run victory.

What they're saying: President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated the team. Bangladesh fans are overwhelmed with the joyous Super-8 berth and they dream of much. But, what the team members are saying?

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who himself is going through a bad-patch, said: Very happy the way we played this (first) round. I hope we can continue our bowling performance, not our (state of) batting.

Tanjim Sakib who had originally replaced injured Shoriful Islam (Shoriful is fit now, but Sakib's performance kept him in the bay) said: As a bowling attack, we bowled well and that is why we defended the score. We are really excited for the Super Eight. We are very confident about it and hopefully (we can do well).

Zoom Out: Now Bangladesh will face mighty India and Australia as well as surprise package Afghanistan in the Super-8.

But, frustrating batting display by the tigers despite three wins is a major concern.

Cricket experts say the batters do not lack in skills or capacity, they lack in application and mindset.

Captain Shanto is among those failing batters and like others he wants to look forward. "Hope our batting performance will be fine in the next round (Super-8). We are not scoring much but we know we can defend totals, if we can pick up early wickets," he said.

What to watch: If Bangladesh again falls short of runs in the Super-8, even superb performance by Tanjim or Mustafiz or Taskin can't ensure defending a paltry total against teams like India and Australia.