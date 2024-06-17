Quader urges all to establish path of peace and welfare in Eid message

Politics

BSS
17 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 04:15 pm

Related News

Quader urges all to establish path of peace and welfare in Eid message

Quader said the holy Eid-ul-Adha brings good for all with the rise of the ideology of sacrifice

BSS
17 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 04:15 pm
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (17 June) urged the countrymen to establish the path of peace and welfare in the society to be imbued with the spirit of sacrifice [qurbani].

The AL general secretary made the call in a video message while greeting the countrymen marking the Eid-ul-Adha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims.

In his message, Quader said, "On the Holy Eid day, I'm extending my greetings to the countrymen and all Bangladesh expatriates . . . Eid Mubarak."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said sacrifice [Qurbani] instills the spirit of self-sacrifice into all and also teaches the spirit of sharing happiness and sorrow with relatives and neighbours and it gives lesson of tolerance.

In his statement, Quader said the holy Eid-ul-Adha brings good for all with the rise of the ideology of sacrifice. 

"We will have to create the path of peace and welfare in the society realizing the significance and meaning of sacrifice," he added.

He said Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly and with sincere devotion to build a developed and smart Bangladesh.

He urged the countrymen to dedicate themselves in practicing sacrifice, loyalty and honesty in building a prosperous Bangladesh.

Quader also urged all to remain united to build a non-communal Bangladesh to materialize the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

May the life of every person be filled with happiness and endless joy of Eid, he added.

"I hope the Eid will bring happiness and joy in the lives of all, rich and poor," Quader said.
 

Top News

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / Eid-ul-Adha / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

29m | Features
Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from social media

2h | Features
With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

1d | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

1d | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

19h | Videos
Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

1d | Videos
Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

23h | Videos