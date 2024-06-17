Quader urges all to establish path of peace and welfare in Eid message

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (17 June) urged the countrymen to establish the path of peace and welfare in the society to be imbued with the spirit of sacrifice [qurbani].

The AL general secretary made the call in a video message while greeting the countrymen marking the Eid-ul-Adha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims.

In his message, Quader said, "On the Holy Eid day, I'm extending my greetings to the countrymen and all Bangladesh expatriates . . . Eid Mubarak."

He said sacrifice [Qurbani] instills the spirit of self-sacrifice into all and also teaches the spirit of sharing happiness and sorrow with relatives and neighbours and it gives lesson of tolerance.

In his statement, Quader said the holy Eid-ul-Adha brings good for all with the rise of the ideology of sacrifice.

"We will have to create the path of peace and welfare in the society realizing the significance and meaning of sacrifice," he added.

He said Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly and with sincere devotion to build a developed and smart Bangladesh.

He urged the countrymen to dedicate themselves in practicing sacrifice, loyalty and honesty in building a prosperous Bangladesh.

Quader also urged all to remain united to build a non-communal Bangladesh to materialize the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

May the life of every person be filled with happiness and endless joy of Eid, he added.

"I hope the Eid will bring happiness and joy in the lives of all, rich and poor," Quader said.

