United Hospital, United Medical College and two doctors sued over child's death

A case has been filed against United Hospital and United Medical College Hospital, its two doctors, unnamed directors, employees and staff over the death of five-year-old Ayaan Ahmed, who passed away following full anesthesia during a circumcision procedure.

Md Shamim Ahmed, 32, father of the victim, filed the case with Badda Police Station on 9 January.

The accused doctors are Anesthesia Specialist Dr Saeed Sabbir Ahmed and Surgery Doctor Tasnuva Mahzabeen of United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul Badda.

According to the case statement, Dr Sabbir and Dr Tasnuva, along with their accompanying nurses, took Ayaan to the operating room (OT) of the hospital in Satarkul Badda on 31 December and requested his parents to wait outside for 20-25 minutes.

During this time, 30 to 40 intern doctors entered the OT room, claiming to have a class with Dr Tasnuva Mahjabin when questioned about their presence.

"After 20-25 minutes, I inquired about my son, and they mentioned it would take some more time. As time passed, after one hour, the intern doctors hastily left the room. Subsequently, they continued to delay, stating it would take more time. After 1.20 hours, we realised there was a problem as numerous doctors from the hospital anxiously entered and exited the room," Shamim stated.

He added, "Forcefully entering the OT room, we witnessed the doctors pressing their hands on my son's chest. Without permission, they inserted two tubes on both sides of my son's chest. Afterwards, they transferred my son to United Hospital, Gulshan, Dhaka, under their management."

Shamim expressed his desire to seek treatment in another hospital for his son but claimed they were not allowed to do so.

He accused the defendants of negligence and incorrect treatment, leading to his son's death.

He also mentioned that the hospital authorities did not provide details about the treatment administered to his son.

Accusing the defendants of collusion for personal gain, Shamim alleged that his son died due to negligent treatment while being kept on life support at United Hospital from 31 December to 7 January.

The hospital then declared Ayaan dead and handed a bill of Tk5.77 lakh.

In response to the incident, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has formed a 4-member committee to investigate the allegations.

DGHS Director (hospitals and clinics) Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan stated that the committee has been tasked with submitting an inquiry report within the next 10 working days.

The committee, headed by the chief of the Child Surgery Department of Mugda General Hospital, comprises a specialist doctor from the Anesthesia Department of Mugda Hospital, an assistant director of Mugda Hospital, and an assistant director of the health directorate.