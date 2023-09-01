Dengue outbreak: 4 more patients die, 1,534 hospitalised in 24hrs

Health

UNB
01 September, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 07:46 pm

Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS
Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 597 this year.

During the period, 1,534 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, DGHS said.

Of the new patients, 589 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital -- indicating a worsening situation across the country, according to DGHS.

A total of 8,348 dengue patients, including 3,818 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,25,342 dengue cases and 1,16,397 recoveries this year.

Meanwhile, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) urged swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh.

"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," WHO said.

