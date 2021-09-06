Dengue menace: 275 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Another 275 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease, Dengue fever in last 24 hours until Sunday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 220 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the rest 55 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, 12,091 patients were diagnosed and hospitalised with dengue this year while 52 of them died.

Currently, some 1,233 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country until Sunday, the DGHS said.

Of them, 1,074 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 159 were listed outside the Dhaka.

So far, 10,806 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier second wave of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities.