Dengue death toll rises to 1,583 with 6 more deaths reported Friday

Health

UNB
24 November, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 07:42 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll rises to 1,583 with 6 more deaths reported Friday

UNB
24 November, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 07:42 pm
Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Six more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,583 this year.

During the period, 645 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 3,848 dengue patients, including 1,050 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,06,437 dengue cases and 3,01,006 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Dengue Cases / Dengue death toll / Dengue crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

9h | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

10h | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

12h | Panorama
Improper drainage system often leads to severe waterlogging in Dhaka during periods of heavy rainfall. Photo: Ashraful Rafid

Resilient Cities Index: A reminder for Dhaka

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

1d | TBS World
Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

26m | TBS Stories
Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

4h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

23h | TBS Economy