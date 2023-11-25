12 more dengue patients die, 759 hospitalised in 24 hours

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Twelve more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,595 this year.

During the period, 759 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 3,924 dengue patients, including 1,046 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,07,196 dengue cases and 3,01,677 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.