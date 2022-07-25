Dengue cases rise in July, one more die in Cox’s Bazar

Health

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 08:31 pm

Dengue cases rise in July, one more die in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 08:31 pm
Dengue cases rise in July, one more die in Cox’s Bazar

One more Dengue patient died in Cox's Bazar in the past 24 hours till Monday morning, taking the total death toll to seven this year.

Of the seven deceased, three died in Dhaka city and four in  Cox's Bazar district.

Sixty more Dengue patients were reportedly hospitalised across the country during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 40 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 20 outside Dhaka, DGHS said.

As many as 276 Dengue patients, including 212 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Only one Dengue patient died in June and six others in July.

A total of 44 out of 64 Dengue patients outside the capital are currently undergoing treatment in various health facilities in Cox's Bazar district, which is 68.75% of the total patients undergoing treatment outside Dhaka city, according to official data.

The mosquito-borne viral disease forced 2,206 people to get admitted to health facilities across the country since January this year. Of them, 1,117 or 50.63% of the Dengue patients were hospitalised during the 25 days in July.

A total of 737 were hospitalized, 163 in June, 23 in May, 20 in April, 20 each in February and March and 126 in January, according to the DGHS data.

At least 1,877 or over 85% of Dengue hospitalisation was reported in Dhaka city, the official data showed.

A total of 1,923 people were discharged from the hospitals after being treated for dengue infection.

Dengue

