Dengue affecting more men, but deaths higher among women: DGHS

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 10:16 pm

13 more dengue patients died and 2,291 were hospitalised across country in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning 

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 537 this year. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 537 this year. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dengue cases and deaths this year have surpassed a 23-year record, with higher infection among males but greater mortality among females.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data, 62.2% of hospitalised dengue patients are male and 37.8% are female. However, the fatality rate for females stands at 58%, as opposed to 42% for males. 

13 dengue patients die, 2,291 hospitalised in 24 hours

Thirteen more dengue patients have died and 2,291 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Of the new cases, 920 were reported in Dhaka city and 1.371 were from various parts of the country.

With the latest figure, a total of 569 dengue patients have died in the country and 1,19,133 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the DGHS data.

On Sunday, health minister Zahid Maleque said, "Female population is experiencing a higher mortality rate from dengue. Delayed treatment among women, often due to societal dynamics, plays a role in this trend." 

He stressed the importance of timely treatment, calling on families and communities to take proactive measures.

The health minister also emphasised the need for regularly spraying mosquito repellent in institutions like schools, colleges, and factories. Additionally, he mentioned the importance of monitoring the effectiveness of mosquito control products as mosquitoes can develop resistance over time. 

So far 1,10,346 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 8,218 dengue patients, including 3,838 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

