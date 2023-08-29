13 dengue patients die, 2,291 hospitalised in 24 hours

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 06:56 pm

Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB

Thirteen more dengue patients have died and 2,291 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 569 dengue patients have died in the country and 1,19,133 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 920 were reported in Dhaka city and 1371 were from various parts of the country.

So far 1,10,346 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of  8,218 dengue patients, including 3,838 in Dhaka are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

