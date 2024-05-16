National Heart Foundation’s clinical research team earns international recognition

The clinical research team of the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute has been honoured with the prestigious title of the "Best Clinical Research Team" on the global stage.

European Cardiovascular Research Center (CERC) bestowed the team with the title during the EuroPCR, the world's largest cardiology conference held in Paris, France, on 15 May.

Team lead Professor Fazila-Tun-Nesa Malik received the accolade on behalf of her team.

Amongst a multitude of countries represented at the conference, Bangladesh stands out as the sole recipient of this distinguished accolade from the Asian continent, reads a press release.

The National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute has long been at the forefront of pioneering research and innovative healthcare practices in Bangladesh. The acknowledgment of its clinical research team on an international scale underscores the institution's commitment to advancing cardiac treatment and research, bringing immense pride and honor to the nation, reads the release.

The EuroPCR conference, renowned for its focus on cardiovascular research, serves as a significant platform for experts in the field to exchange knowledge and insights.