Circumcision death: DGHS orders BMDC to take action against 3 doctors

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has directed Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BMDC) to take action against three doctors of Malibagh's JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Center over the death of a fourth-grader during a circumcision procedure.

The heath directorate sent a letter to BMDC regarding the matter on Thursday (22 February).

Appropriate measures should be initiated against the three doctors of JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Center – Dr Ishtiaq Azad, Dr Mahbub Morshed, and Dr SM Muqtadir - who were involved with the circumcision procedure, said the DGHS letter.

The BMDC has been urged to report to the health directorate after taking necessary actions following investigation.

A fourth-grader named Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham died while undergoing circumcision at JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Center in Malibagh on Tuesday (20 February).

Also Read: Child dies after circumcision: DGHS seals off JS Diagnostic Centre, 2 doctors arrested

Following the child's death, his father filed a case at Hatirjheel Police Station.

The police then initiated an investigation and arrested two doctors of the hospital, SM Muqtadir and Mahbub Morshed. 

The DGHS also sealed off the diagnostic centre on Wednesday.

On the night of Tuesday (20 February), Ahnaf's parents admitted him to the hospital for circumcision, under the supervision of Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeon Dr SM Muqtadir. Ahnaf was taken to the operation theatre around 8 pm for the procedure. An hour later, it was informed that Ahnaf had died.

