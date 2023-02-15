Center for Zakat Management starts free kidney treatment for poor

Center for Zakat Management (CZM) has taken an initiative to start a free kidney dialysis and transplant center in Keraniganj in Dhaka with an aim to provide free treatment to poor kidney patients.

The center was officially inaugurated on Wednesday as a pilot project at Guita Krishna Nagar in Keraniganj with the dialysis facility of around 5000 patients per year before starting operation of the full-fledged hospital.

Former adviser to a caretaker government and Executive Chairman of Power and Participation Research Center (PPRC) Hossain Zillur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.

Hossain Zillur said that it is a moral duty to work for the disadvantaged people of society.

"Zakat reminds us of morality as a fundamental activity of prayer. The ongoing discussion of sustainable development can be materialised through Zakat. CZM has done so by setting up a dialysis center in addition to its other activities," he said.

CZM Chairman Niaz Rahim presided over the event with Akij Group Chairman SK Nasir Uddin being present as the guest of honor.

Speakers on the occasion called upon the rich people to come forward to serve the underprivileged of the country and proclaimed to continue their support in this field.

In the event, it was informed that two crore people in Bangladesh (one out of every seven people) are suffering from some form of kidney disease.

In the present world, the most expensive, and life-long treatments are kidney dialysis and kidney transplant. About 90% of the kidney patients cannot afford dialysis. As a result, about 40,000 kidney patients requiring dialysis die every year in the country.