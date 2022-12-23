Mashrafe-JMI initiative brings first-ever kidney dialysis center in Narail

23 December, 2022, 11:45 am
A specialised kidney dialysis centre has been launched at Sharif Abdul Hakim and Narail Express Hospital in Mohishkhola area of Narail district.

The centre aims to provide kidney dialysis services to around 4,000 patients annually, said a press release. 

It has been set up as a joint initiative of Narail Express Foundation and JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited. This four bedded kidney dialysis centre was inaugurated on Thursday (22 December).

Chairman of Narail Express Foundation and Member of Parliament of Narail-2 Constituency Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group Md Abdur Razzaq inaugurated the center named "Narail Express Dialysis Center".

During the inauguration, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said that there is a plan to set up a 10-bed unit at the Narail Express Dialysis Center.

"Compared to other districts of the country, healthcare in Narail is lagging far behind. Although there are kidney dialysis centres in various surrounding districts, there was no facility in Narail until now. As a result, the patients here were forced to go to Khulna, Jessore or Dhaka. Many could afford the cost for kidney dialysis, but could not afford the service due to travel complications. In this situation, the centre launched today has brought a message of relief to the people of Narail. From now on, Narail patients will get Japan's advanced technology dialysis services at affordable cost at their doorstep," he added.

Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group Md Abdur Razzaq said, "JMI Group has been working for more than a decade in the service of kidney patients of the country. We have planned to set up dialysis centres across the country to serve kidney patients. Under this initiative, we have already launched a dialysis center at Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College and Hospital in the capital. Another center set up at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital is awaiting inauguration. Narail Express Dialysis Center is starting today. We are very proud to launch a first-of-its-kind kidney dialysis center for the people of Narail in the month of victory."

Narail Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habibur Rahman, District Police Superintendent Mst Sadira Khatun, Zilla Parishad Chairman and District Awami League President Advocate Subhas Chandra Bose, Civil Surgeon Dr Nasima Akter, Narail Municipality Mayor Anjuman Ara, Sharif Abdul Hakim Diabetic Hospital President Advocate Abdul Mukit Lavlu, and Narail Express Foundation General Secretary Tariqul Islam Anik also spoke at the opening ceremony.

Comments

