Centeon Pharma to produce low-cost insulin using Lilly ingredients

A deal was signed between Centeon Pharma and Eli Lilly & Co to import crystals

The factory in Gazipur, Konapara is expected to go into production in 2025

Centeon Pharma aims at delivering insulin to 1mn diabetic patients by 2025

Once produced, it is possible to deliver insulin at 40% lower price, says official

In Bangladesh, around 60% diabetes patients are under treatment, 30% take insulin

Currently, 13.1mn people are battling diabetes in Bangladesh, says IDF data

Centeon Pharma Ltd, a sister concern of International Agencies (Bangladesh) Ltd (IABL), is setting up a factory in Gazipur at a cost of around Tk70 crore to produce low-cost human insulin for diabetic patients.

In order to ensure standard in production, Centeon will use active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or insulin crystal, to be imported from the USA-based Eli Lilly and Company, one of the leading insulin producers in the world, under a five-year contract from 2025 to 2030.

Swapan Kumar Modak, managing director and CEO of IABL, told The Business Standard, "Under the agreement, Lilly will supply us with insulin crystals at a subsidised price for five years. The contract can be renewed at the end of the stipulated period."

He said that if insulin is produced in the country with Lilly's crystal, it is possible to deliver world class insulin to diabetic patients at about 40% lower price.

"Our goal is to deliver insulin to one million diabetic patients by 2030," he added.

According to IABL insiders, the company has been importing Lilly's insulin in the country since 2006. Currently, the price of each imported insulin is Tk840, whereas insulin from local companies is available within Tk450.

"Imported Lilly's insulin is going beyond people's affordability. If it is produced in the country, it will be within consumers' reach," Swapan Kumar Modak told TBS.

He went on to say, "Crystals (APIs) will be brought from Lilly through IABL and the insulin will be produced in Centeon Pharma's factory. A dedicated factory for insulin production is being constructed at Mawna in Gazipur, which will go into production in 2025."

Mentioning that Lilly is a very conservative company, Swapan Kumar further said that they (Lilly) do not manufacture their own products through any other company.

But the multinational company is now providing low-cost APIs to low- and middle-income countries around the world to supply their insulin at a low price.

"Bangladesh is the first Asian country to have signed an agreement with Lilly," he added.

Abdullah Al Shoeb, marketing manager of IABL, said, "Eli Lilly will give us the API only. No technology or formula will be taken from them. Insulin made with their API will be marketed under our brand name."

In December 2022, Lilly announced an agreement with the Egyptian pharmaceutical company EVA Pharma to enhance sustainable access to affordable insulin in 56 low- and middle-income countries, mostly in Africa. Both are part of Lilly's 30x30 initiative, which aims to improve access to quality healthcare for 30 million people living in limited-resource settings annually by 2030.

"Lilly is committed to addressing the critical gaps in accessing essential medicines for people living with diabetes in low- and middle-income countries," said Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly International.

"We are working to reduce barriers to access and ensure ongoing production and uninterrupted supply of insulin so that a greater number of patients can live healthier lives," he added.

According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas, 13.1 million people are living with diabetes in Bangladesh and this number is expected to increase to around 22.3 million by 2045.

About 60% of diabetes patients are under treatment and 30% of them take insulin. The market of Insulin in the country is around Tk1,000 crore.

Currently, NovoNordix is the market leader in producing insulin. It manufactures the product jointly with Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Several local companies, including Incepta, Beximco Pharma, Drug International, Square and ACI, are also manufacturing insulin.