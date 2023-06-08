Bangladesh reports 2 more dengue deaths in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 04:08 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh witnessed deaths of another two dengue patients in the last 24 hours until Thursday morning.

Also, 134 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease across the country in the same period.

Among the new cases, 122 were from the capital and 12 from other parts of the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a regular bulletin.

Currently, a total of 506 dengue patients are taking treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among them, 437 patients are being treated in Dhaka hospitals and the rest in hospitals in other districts.

Since January this year, 2,854 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 2327 have recovered.    

With the latest addition, the death toll from the viral fever this year rose to 21. 

 

