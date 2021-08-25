Another 40 ambulances gifted by India reach Petrapole

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 09:35 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Another batch of 40 life support ambulances as gifts from India arrived at Petrapole today.

The ambulances are currently awaiting land customs clearance at the land port and are set to arrive in Dhaka tomorrow, said an Indian High Commission press release.

In his state visit to the country earlier this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the gift of 109 life support ambulances to Bangladesh, to further enhance healthcare, especially in the shared effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.

In fulfilment of that commitment, 31 ambulances, which arrived earlier, have already been handed over to the government on August 17, 2021.

The remaining 38 ambulances are expected to arrive in Dhaka by mid-September. 

These ambulances are intended to support the government's extensive effort to combat the pandemic, the release added.

