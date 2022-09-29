Air pollution causes 25% of heart disease deaths: cardiologists

Air pollution causes 25% of heart-related deaths every year in the world, according to cardiologists.

In a seminar organised at the Heart and Vascular Centre of Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital on Thursday on the occasion of World Hat Day, cardiologists said that unplanned urbanisation of developing countries, extensive expansion of industrial factories, excess carbon emissions etc are causing excessive pollution.

Doctors said air pollution causes blockage of blood flow in blood-carrying arteries and veins, which causes hypertension. It increases the risk of heart disease because harmful ultraviolet rays absorb vitamin D from the sun. A lack of vitamin D increases the risk of heart diseases. High levels of air pollution can cause blood clots in the heart and heart block. Air pollution increases blood pressure, causes weight gain and constricts blood vessels.

The speaker also said that the heart is the only organ that one can hear and feel. It is the first and last sign of life. They urged all to take care of the heart to the best. Everyone should encourage family members, friends and loved ones to take care of their heart.

