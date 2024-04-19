25% of total brick kiln production needs to be eco-friendly: Ctg DC directs authorities

TBS Report
19 April, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 06:23 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman has urged the authorities concerned to ensure the production of eco-friendly 'block bricks' in 25% of the brick kilns at various upazilas of Chattogram by 2024.

"There is no alternative to eco-friendly block bricks for preventing air pollution. Those who have multiple brick kilns will have to ensure the supply of block bricks by producing them in at least 25% of their kilns within this year," the DC said at a meeting with the leaders of the Brick Kiln Owners' Association on 'Implementation of Brick Production and Kiln Establishment (Control) Act 2013 and Challenges of Using Bulk Instead of Burnt Bricks' held at the conference room of DC's office on Thursday (18 April).

"Some of the brick kilns in different parts of the district are producing block bricks along with bricks made by manual and automatic methods. If block bricks are produced in kilns, there will be no environmental pollution like other brick kilns.

"The manual brick-making process will have to be gradually stopped. To increase the fertility of agricultural land and to produce desired crops, topsoil cutting will have to be stopped. The clear instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this regard will have to be followed and block bricks will have to be produced to build a habitable world," he added.

Stating that no new brick kiln will get licence, the DC said, "The activities of the existing brick kilns will also be gradually reduced and eco-friendly brick kilns will be retained. If there is a demand, the supply of block bricks will increase."

Deputy Director of the Department of Environment, Chattogram, Ferdous Anwar said, "If the brick kiln owners apply for permission to produce block bricks with the necessary documents, it will be given quickly."

"The district administration and the Department of Environment will cooperate in this matter," he added.

Comments

