No respite from air pollution during Eid holiday: Dhaka's air quality 2nd worst this morning

Environment

UNB
13 April, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 12:45 pm

Related News

No respite from air pollution during Eid holiday: Dhaka's air quality 2nd worst this morning

Nepal's Kathmandu, India’s Kolkata and Uzbekistan’s Tashkent occupied the first, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 188, 174 and 163, respectively

UNB
13 April, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 12:45 pm
File photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
File photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Despite mostly empty streets during the Eid holidays, Dhaka has ranked second on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an AQI index of 178 at 10:15 am this morning.

Dhaka's air was classified as 'unhealthy' today, according to the air quality index.

Nepal's Kathmandu, India's Kolkata and Uzbekistan's Tashkent occupied the first, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 188, 174 and 163, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered 'unhealthy for sensitive groups', between 150 and 200 is 'unhealthy', between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Bangladesh / Top News

Air Pollution in Bangladesh / air quality index (AQI) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

17h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

19h | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

19h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

14h | Videos
The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

16h | Videos
Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

15h | Videos
The master of making the young old

The master of making the young old

1d | Videos