7.02% newborns in country have birth defects: BSMMU study

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 09:38 pm

Representational image of newborn. Photo: Collected
Representational image of newborn. Photo: Collected

Some 7.02% of babies are born with various types of birth defects in the country every year, says a study done by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

The study findings, which were released at a seminar organised on the occasion of the World Birth Control Day 2023 at Dr Milton Hall of the university on Sunday, came from data of 11,232 newborns with birth defects who were treated at the hospital between 2014 and 2022. 

Each of the newborns was thoroughly examined, investigated, and evaluated. Then the collected data was analysed.

The study says some 789 babies were born with various types of birth defects in the Department of Neonatology of the hospital in the last eight years. This was 7.02% of the total number of children who received treatment here during that period. The number is higher than in the developed world, where the average is between 3-6%.

Attending as the chief guest, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed emphasised the prevention and treatment of birth defects in neonates. 

He said the current administration of the university is establishing new labs one after another to ensure better medical services and training. A genetic lab will also be established.

Medical specialists at the seminar emphasised prevention rather than treatment of birth defects.

Significant risk factors should be addressed timely for early diagnosis and proper management of these babies can help in the reduction of mortality, they added.

It is possible to prevent various types of birth defects by taking some preventive measures like pre-pregnancy and prenatal check-ups, determination of birth defects during pregnancy (between 18-22 weeks ) by ultrasonogram, prevention of non-communicable diseases in pregnancy such as hypertension, control of diabetes, contraception at young and old age, mixing folic acid with food like iodised salt.

Health professionals should be vigilant in the early detection and management of complications during pregnancy, they suggested.

