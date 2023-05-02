6,500 mothers die every year from reproductive health issues in Bangladesh

Health

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 09:21 pm

Related News

6,500 mothers die every year from reproductive health issues in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 09:21 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

About 6,500 mothers die every year in Bangladesh due to diseases related to their reproductive health, said Dr Ahmed Ehsanur Rahman, Associate Scientist, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, icddr'b.

He said the number is more than 1.96 lakh worldwide while speaking at a conference titled "National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) in Bangladesh" held at Sasakawa Auditorium of ICDDR in the capital on Tuesday.

Besides, around 40,000 women die of cervical cancer in Bangladesh every year. 

Due to unsafe abortion or miscarriage, an additional 150 to 200 women die annually.

Several researchers are set to present study proposals to further investigate the state of reproductive health in Bangladesh and find ways to improve such conditions at the NCSRHR2023 at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Wednesday. 

From there, three winners will be declared under two categories. 

The NCSRHR2023 aims to bring together researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and youth to showcase evidence and innovation and discuss ideas on SRHR issues.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mother

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

4h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

8h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

8h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

2d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada