6,500 mothers die every year from reproductive health issues in Bangladesh

About 6,500 mothers die every year in Bangladesh due to diseases related to their reproductive health, said Dr Ahmed Ehsanur Rahman, Associate Scientist, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, icddr'b.

He said the number is more than 1.96 lakh worldwide while speaking at a conference titled "National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) in Bangladesh" held at Sasakawa Auditorium of ICDDR in the capital on Tuesday.

Besides, around 40,000 women die of cervical cancer in Bangladesh every year.

Due to unsafe abortion or miscarriage, an additional 150 to 200 women die annually.

Several researchers are set to present study proposals to further investigate the state of reproductive health in Bangladesh and find ways to improve such conditions at the NCSRHR2023 at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Wednesday.

From there, three winners will be declared under two categories.

The NCSRHR2023 aims to bring together researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and youth to showcase evidence and innovation and discuss ideas on SRHR issues.