10 more dengue patients die in 24hrs

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

10 more deaths were reported from dengue in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,476 this year.

During the period, 1,748 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 351 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1,397 were hospitalised outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 6,183 dengue patients, including 1,588 in the capital and 4,595 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 29,1,832 dengue cases and 28,4,173 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year