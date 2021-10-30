Health ministry forms inquiry committee over missing files 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 08:11 pm

Health ministry has formed a three-member inquiry committee over the 17 important files that went missing mysteriously from the ministry's Medical Education and Family Welfare Division.

The committee, headed by Additional Secretary Shah Alam, has been asked to submit a report within five working days.

Shahadat Hossain, additional secretary (development) of Health Education and Family Welfare Department, confirmed this to The Business Standard.

Two other members of the committee are Ahsan Kabir, joint secretary (medical education), and Mohammad Abdul Kader, deputy secretary (medical education-1).

Earlier in the day, Deputy Secretary Nadira Haider lodged a general diary (GD) with Shahbagh police station over the incident.  

The files containing multiple documents related to purchases were stored at the office of Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Additional Secretary (Development) Shahadat Hossain in the Secretariat.

According to sources, Joseph Sardar and Ayesha Siddika – steno typists cum computer operators at the division – kept the files inside a cabinet of the additional secretary's office on 27 October. 

However, in a bizarre turn of events, officials at the division failed to locate the whereabouts of the sensitive files the following day.
 

