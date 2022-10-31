Covid first jab still being administered, 8 lakh newly inoculated in 24hrs

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 12:37 pm

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a &quot;Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine&quot; sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Eight lakh people were inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 on Sunday (30 October) as the vaccination drive continues amid efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This information was disclosed by the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the health ministry in a notification published Sunday.

According to the notification, 824,746 people have been given the first dose of vaccination in the last 24 hours.

In total, 137,665,486 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination so far.

Meanwhile, 30,158 people received the second dose, and 51,857 people received the booster dose.

They have been given vaccines of Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Till now, 120,411,272 people have received two doses of the vaccine and 507,867,304 people received the booster dose.

Registration for coronavirus vaccine in the country started on 27 January and the vaccination programme started from 7 February.

