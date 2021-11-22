HC asks for immediate actions to stop killing of elephants

The High Court has directed departments concerned of the government to take immediate steps to stop the killing of elephants, as well as report in the next one month what kind of steps have been taken to do so.

After a preliminary hearing on a writ in this regard, the HC bench of Justice Mostafizur Rahman and Justice M Inayetur Rahim passed the order on Monday.

The court has also issued a rule asking why a gazette should not be issued declaring 12 elephant corridors as protected according to the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012. The rule also asked why the inaction of the defendants in stopping the killing of elephants would not be declared illegal.

The Environment Secretary, information secretary, law secretary, director general of the forest department, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar deputy commissioners, among 21 others, have been asked to implement the order and respond to the rule.

Earlier, three people, including wildlife activists Adnan Azad and Farzana Yasmin, had filed a writ petition in the HC seeking directions to stop the killing of wild elephants in different parts of the country, including Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

Barrister Khan Khalid Adnan appeared for the petitioners.