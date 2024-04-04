Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany

World+Biz

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 11:54 am

Related News

Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany

Angered by proposals in Berlin to restrict the import of hunting trophies, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said in comments published on Wednesday that Germans should try living among elephants

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 11:54 am
Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN
Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

In a conservation dispute, Botswana's president has issued a threat to send 20,000 elephants to Germany.

Angered by proposals in Berlin to restrict the import of hunting trophies, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said in comments published on Wednesday that Germans should try living among elephants, reports Al Jazeera.

He claimed that an explosion in the number of the mammals roaming his country has produced a "plague".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier this year, Germany, one of the largest importers of hunting trophies in the European Union, raised the possibility of imposing stricter limits on imports due to concerns about poaching.

Masisi told German daily Bild that hunting was an important means to keep elephant numbers in check, saying that Botswana was dealing with "overpopulation", says Al Jazeera.

The proposal put forward by the environment ministry, headed by Steffi Lemke of the Green party, met scorn from Botswana, which has seen its elephant population grow to some 130,000.

It has already offered 8,000 elephants to Angola and another 500 to Mozambique, as it seeks to tackle Masisi's "plague".

"It is very easy to sit in Berlin and have an opinion about our affairs in Botswana. We are paying the price for preserving these animals for the world, and even for Lemke's party," he said.

"This is not a joke," the president told the newspaper. Germans should "live together with the animals, in the way you are trying to tell us to."

"We would like to offer such a gift to Germany," Masisi declared, adding that he would "not take no for an answer".

Herds of elephants are causing property damage, eating crops and trampling residents, the president argued. A ban on the import of hunting trophies would exacerbate the problem and impoverish Botswanans, he claimed.

Elephants / Botswana / Germany

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

2h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

No more shooting in Tabernas desert

No more shooting in Tabernas desert

23m | Videos
Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

14h | Videos
This Eid trade will be thousands crores of taka

This Eid trade will be thousands crores of taka

2h | Videos
The jobless workers are suffering

The jobless workers are suffering

3h | Videos