GD filed against elephants in Chattogram police station

A general diary (GD) has been filed at Chattogram's Anowara police station accusing a herd of elephants of vandalising a grocery store on Sunday (31 December).

Md Abdul Hakim, owner of the grocery store in Amurpara of Madhyam Guapanchak village under Bairag union of Anwara, claimed the herd of elephants caused significant damage to his property.

According to the complaint, the elephants attacked the store around 5:00am this morning, while he was asleep inside his shop but he managed to escape unharmed.

He claimed the elephants broke through the store's window grill, causing extensive damage to various goods, including rice, wheat, sugar, flour, and husks.

Hakim also claimed he incurred losses worth around Tk1.5 lakh.

Commenting on the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sohail Ahmed of Anowara police station said, "Such incidents of elephant attacks and subsequent complaints from victims are not uncommon.

"The police are actively investigating the matter on-site to assess the extent of damage and take appropriate action."