Hasina-Xi Talks in Jo'burg: Dhaka wants to discuss regional stability, trade, investment issues with Beijing

Bangladesh

UNB
21 August, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 10:53 pm

Related News

Hasina-Xi Talks in Jo'burg: Dhaka wants to discuss regional stability, trade, investment issues with Beijing

The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to take place on 23 August

UNB
21 August, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 10:53 pm
Hasina-Xi Talks in Jo&#039;burg: Dhaka wants to discuss regional stability, trade, investment issues with Beijing

Bangladesh wants to discuss the importance of regional peace and stability, enhanced trade and investment and loan issues with the Chinese President in Johannesburg, South Africa in any prospective meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chiense President Xi Jinping.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen indicated this while talking to reporters on Monday.

"Nothing is finalised yet. Details are yet to be worked out," he said regarding the possibility of such a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to take place on 23 August, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.

Asked whether regional peace and stability will be there in the agenda, Momen said wherever he goes, he says "peace and stability is imperative" and if he remains present in the meeting, he will convey this to the Chinese side.

On 14 October 2016, President Xi Jinping held talks in Dhaka with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh.

Both sides spoke positively of China-Bangladesh traditional friendship and progress achieved from bilateral cooperation in all fronts, exchanged in-depth views and reached broad consensus on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern, and agreed to establish China-Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation, so as to continuously move forward bilateral relationship at higher levels.

The prime minister will leave Dhaka for Johannesburg on Tuesday morning. She will attend the BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues.

The foreign minister, who will accompany the Prime Minister, said China is the development partner of Bangladesh and the two countries signed a number of projects and MoUs worth a total $23 billion project with the government in addition to $13 billion from the private sector.

"But we got only $4 billion in the last eight years. Expediting the projects can be a topic of discussion," he said.

Momen said Bangladesh wants loans at a lower interest rate which is likely to be discussed.

"There will be climate issues, and regulated migration issues. We also want trade and investment for economic development," he said.

China has given concessions to Bangladesh for trade but the trade is titled towards China.

"We will tell them to increase trade, increase investment," he said.

Asked about Bangladesh's inclusion in the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Momen said their scholars who study these things say that it is good for the country. "But we haven't talked yet. We haven't signed it yet."

Momen said peace and stability are imperative for development and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a shining example of promoting both in the region.

"My basic policy is peace and stability," Momen told reporters when asked about Bangladesh's engagements in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"Regional peace and stability are the most important things. For any country's growth and development, peace and stability are major factors," said the Foreign Minister.

Asked about PM Hasina's meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Momen said Bangladesh sought a courtesy meeting with PM Modi in Johannesburg as both the prime ministers are likely to have a broader bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20 in September in New Delhi.

"Time is very limited in Johannesburg. And the governments confirm things at the last minute," Momen said.

A regular flight (EK 583) of Emirates is scheduled to depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage members at 10:15 am on August 22.

The flight will arrive at the O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa at 20:50 hrs after a short stopover at the Dubai International Airport.

The prime pinister will be received by a minister-in-waiting of the South Africa government and High Commissioner of Bangladesh to South Africa at the airport from where Sheikh Hasina will be escorted to the Place of Residence, Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton Johannesburg.

Top News

BRICS summit / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Xi Jingping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

1h | Panorama
Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

18h | Splash
According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

1d | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

13h | TBS Stories
No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

16h | TBS SPORTS
PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

19h | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years