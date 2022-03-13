Hadisur’s body won’t reach Dhaka today as flights suspended in Istanbul

Bangladesh

UNB
13 March, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 04:50 pm

The body of Md Hadisur Rahman, who was killed in a rocket attack on a Bangladeshi vessel stranded at a Ukrainian port, will not reach Dhaka on Sunday as flights in Istanbul have been suspended due to snowstorm.

"The body of Hadisur was scheduled to reach Dhaka on Sunday from Romania via Istanbul but the flight carrying the body failed to take off timely due to a heavy snowstorm in Istanbul," said President of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association (BMMOA) Captain Enam Chowdhury.

However, the body will arrive within two or three days if the weather improves, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 28 surviving crew members of the Bangladeshi ship 'Banglar Samriddhi', who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Dhaka. 

They went from Ukraine to Moldova to reach Bucharest, from where they flew to Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since February 23, following Russia's invasion of its eastern European neighbour.

Hadisur, the third engineer of the ship, was killed in a rocket attack on the vessel on 3 March. The ship had since then been declared abandoned.

Hadisur's body was preserved in a bunker near Ukraine as the procedure to bring back Hadisur's body was being delayed due to the worsening situation in Ukraine.

