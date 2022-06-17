Banglar Samriddhi: Hadisur's family gets $500,000 in compensation

Bangladesh

UNB
17 June, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 09:31 am

Banglar Samriddhi: Hadisur's family gets $500,000 in compensation

UNB
17 June, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 09:31 am
Banglar Samriddhi: Hadisur&#039;s family gets $500,000 in compensation

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) awarded  over $500,000 in compensation to the family of deceased naval engineer Hadisur Rahman, and 7 months' pay to other crew of the Banglar Samriddhi, that came under a rocket attack at the port of Olvia in Ukraine.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury handed the $5,05,000 cheque to Hadisur's family and seven months' salary to other crew members at a programme held at the city's BSC Tower.

Besides, Hadisur's brother has also been appointed at BSC as compensation.

The state minister said, "We will not get Hadisur back."

He said Hadisur's father told him over the phone, "Hadisur was our only source of income what would we do without him? This check is the answer for that also Hadisur's brother has been arranged a job BSC and later he will be given a permanent job in an agency under the Ministry of Shipping according to his qualifications."

On March 3, Hadisur, 47-year-old third engineer of Bangladeshi vessel 'Banglar Samriddhi', was killed in a rocket attack on the ship stranded at Ukrainian port Olvia.

The BSC ship was positioned in the inner anchorage of Olvia port (Ukraine) when Hadisur was killed.

On March 9, 28 surviving crew members of the Bangladeshi ship who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived back in Dhaka. They went from Ukraine to Moldova to reach Bucharest in Romania, from where they flew to Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since February 23, following Russia's invasion of its eastern European neighbour.

Hadisur's body was preserved in a bunker near Ukraine as the procedure to bring it back was delayed due to the worsening situation in Ukraine. Later, on March 14, his body did reach Dhaka.

Hadisur Rahman

