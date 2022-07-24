Govt’s wrong policy, corruption create fuel crisis, claims National Committee

The National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports has claimed that the present government's wrong policies and corruptions to protect the interests of different local and foreign groups in the energy and power sector have created the fuel crisis.

The current power crisis was not a sudden incident or just a global crisis, the committee made this claim in a press release signed by Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Sunday.

Some agents, who take commission, and some foreign and local groups have benefited and are benefiting from the wrong policies, reads the press release.

On the other hand, the country's economy is under pressure. After spending thousands of crores of taka from people's taxes every year, now people are facing load shedding. People will not accept it, the press release says.

"We demand punishment to those who are involved in these deliberate wrongdoings and corruptions. At the same time, we call upon people to unite in demanding gas exploration, formulation of self-reliant environment-friendly energy policy, including renewable energy, and implementation of the alternative master plan proposed by the National Committee," the statement reads.