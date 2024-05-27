Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

The Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB) has suspended electricity supply in several coastal areas of the country to prevent extensive damage caused by Cyclone Remal.

Many areas have been without power for the past 16 to 17 hours.

According to REB sources, the electricity supply to 1.55 crore customers in different regions of Bangladesh's coastal belt has been halted since yesterday (26 May).

They said the decision was made to prevent further damage to life and property during the natural calamity.

Besides, continuing power supply when substations are submerged during flooding could result in repair works taking at least seven days. REB Director (Technical) Md Rafiqul Islam said, "As of 12pm today, power supply to 1.55 crore customers of Palli Bidyut Samiti has been stopped to ensure safety during Cyclone Remal and its aftermath. Nevertheless, our officials are ready to restore power as soon as the storm subsides."

He added that the full extent of the damage caused by the cyclone is still unknown.

Rural electricity officials report that coastal upazilas in several districts have been inundated by higher-than-normal tides.