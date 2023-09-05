Govt will not make any law that hinders press freedom: Law minister

Bangladesh

BSS
05 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

Govt will not make any law that hinders press freedom: Law minister

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government always believes in the freedom of the press. Her government will not enact any law, which will take away the freedom of the press," said Law Minister Anisul Huq

BSS
05 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 06:38 pm
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government will not enact any law, which will take away the freedom of the press.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government always believes in the freedom of the press. Her government will not enact any law, which will take away the freedom of the press," he said while addressing a discussion organised by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) on Cyber Security Act at the National Press Club here as the chief guest.

He hoped that the issues the journalists were worried about in publishing news would be removed through the Cyber Security Act.

In the discussion, BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad handed over a three-point proposal, including the amendment of 8 sections of the Cyber Security Act, to the law minister.

Former BFUJ President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul presented the three-point proposal and the law minister assured that he would speak in favor of several proposals of BFUJ.

With BFUJ President Omar Faruque in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by former Media and Information Affairs advisor to Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Sohel Haider Chowdhury, DUJ General Secretary Akhter Hossain, former BFUJ Secretary General Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan and senior journalist Quddus Afrad.

Top News

Press freedom / Law Minister Anisul Huq / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

18m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

1h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

2h | TBS World