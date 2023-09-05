Govt will not make any law that hinders press freedom: Law minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government will not enact any law, which will take away the freedom of the press.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government always believes in the freedom of the press. Her government will not enact any law, which will take away the freedom of the press," he said while addressing a discussion organised by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) on Cyber Security Act at the National Press Club here as the chief guest.

He hoped that the issues the journalists were worried about in publishing news would be removed through the Cyber Security Act.

In the discussion, BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad handed over a three-point proposal, including the amendment of 8 sections of the Cyber Security Act, to the law minister.

Former BFUJ President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul presented the three-point proposal and the law minister assured that he would speak in favor of several proposals of BFUJ.

With BFUJ President Omar Faruque in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by former Media and Information Affairs advisor to Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Sohel Haider Chowdhury, DUJ General Secretary Akhter Hossain, former BFUJ Secretary General Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan and senior journalist Quddus Afrad.