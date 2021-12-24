Govt to take steps to solve problems of expatriates in Maldives: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
24 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 09:08 pm

Related News

Govt to take steps to solve problems of expatriates in Maldives: PM

Govt to take prompt measures so that the Bangladeshi expatriates can send their hard earned money in Maldivian currency directly without converting into dollars for which they have to face losses: PM Hasina

BSS
24 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 09:08 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government would take measures to solve the problems are currently facing by the Bangladeshi expatriates in the Maldives.

"I had successful bilateral talks with Maldivian president. The matter of legalising the undocumented Bangladeshi workers came prominently in the dialogue," she said in a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in Maldives.

The Prime Minister said that they would take prompt measures so that the Bangladeshi expatriates can send their hard earned money in Maldivian currency directly without converting into dollars for which they have to face losses.

She directed the authorities concerned including Bangladesh Bank to take measures to solve the crisis, saying, "I think it can be solved easily."

The Prime Minister said that they would consider setting up a government bank branch and money exchange in Maldives.

Addressing virtually the reception from her place of residence, Sheikh Hasina said that her government is going to introduce flights of the national flag carrier Bangladesh Biman alongside the private airline's flights to ease the communication between Bangladesh and Maldives.

Bangladeshi expatriates from different parts of Maldives gathered at Iskandhar School Auditorium, Chaandhanee Magu in Male to attend the reception.

The Prime Minister said Bangladeshi foreign and expatriate welfare ministers have held talks with the Bangladeshi expatriates in Maldives about their problems.

She said her government would take measures accordingly to solve the issues.

The premier reiterated her call go abroad for jobs through legal channel without going to brokers as they do not get the promised jobs and get lower salary.

She said the Bangladesh government has set up digital centre at each of the union as part of the government's move to digitize the country.

"Go abroad after registering your names through the digital centres," she said.

The Prime Minister said no one is required to sell their home or land for going abroad as they can take loan from Probasi Kallayan Bank for this.

 

 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Maldives / Expatriate Bangladeshis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

10h | In Focus
According to the owners, Coffee Time is a pioneer in bringing Mexican food and meat boxes to Mirpur. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Third time's the charm : The story of a trio who opened Mirpur’s first coffee shop 

12h | Panorama
In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

1d | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

6h | Videos
Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

9h | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

9h | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one