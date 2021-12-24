Govt to take steps to solve problems of expatriates in Maldives: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government would take measures to solve the problems are currently facing by the Bangladeshi expatriates in the Maldives.

"I had successful bilateral talks with Maldivian president. The matter of legalising the undocumented Bangladeshi workers came prominently in the dialogue," she said in a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in Maldives.

The Prime Minister said that they would take prompt measures so that the Bangladeshi expatriates can send their hard earned money in Maldivian currency directly without converting into dollars for which they have to face losses.

She directed the authorities concerned including Bangladesh Bank to take measures to solve the crisis, saying, "I think it can be solved easily."

The Prime Minister said that they would consider setting up a government bank branch and money exchange in Maldives.

Addressing virtually the reception from her place of residence, Sheikh Hasina said that her government is going to introduce flights of the national flag carrier Bangladesh Biman alongside the private airline's flights to ease the communication between Bangladesh and Maldives.

Bangladeshi expatriates from different parts of Maldives gathered at Iskandhar School Auditorium, Chaandhanee Magu in Male to attend the reception.

The Prime Minister said Bangladeshi foreign and expatriate welfare ministers have held talks with the Bangladeshi expatriates in Maldives about their problems.

She said her government would take measures accordingly to solve the issues.

The premier reiterated her call go abroad for jobs through legal channel without going to brokers as they do not get the promised jobs and get lower salary.

She said the Bangladesh government has set up digital centre at each of the union as part of the government's move to digitize the country.

"Go abroad after registering your names through the digital centres," she said.

The Prime Minister said no one is required to sell their home or land for going abroad as they can take loan from Probasi Kallayan Bank for this.