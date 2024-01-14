Govt to take effective steps to remove cadre disparity: Farhad

Effective measures will be taken to remove disparity among the cadres of various services, newly-appointed Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said today (14 January).

"The issue of cadre disparity has already been considered and there will be scopes to work on it in the coming days," he said while talking to reporters on the first day of his office at the secretariat.

He said the government wants to bring inequity to the cadre services to zero level and initiatives will be taken to this end.

Putting emphasis on creating employment opportunities during the new term of the incumbent government, the public administration minister said his ministry will make optimum efforts in this regard.