Govt seeks stay of HC verdict scrapping prior permission to arrest officials

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 07:39 pm

Related News

Govt seeks stay of HC verdict scrapping prior permission to arrest officials

The full bench appellate division, headed by the Chief Justice, will hear the leave to appeal on Thursday

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 07:39 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A chamber judge of the appellate division set Thursday for a full bench hearing of an appeal by the government, seeking a stay of the High Court ruling that scrapped prior permission to arrest officials.

M Enayetur Rahim, Chamber judge of the appellate division, set the time on Wednesday after a hearing of the leave to appeal petition filed by Attorney General AM Amin Uddin.

The Controversial provision of Public Service Act-2018 mandates that law enforcement seek permission from the government to arrest public service holders in any criminal case against them.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin moved for the government during the hearing, Manzill Murshid, who initially filed the writ petition for scrapping the Public Service Act-2018, informed The Business Standard.

Earlier on 25 August, the High Court declared the controversial provision of the Public Service Act-2018 unconstitutional, scrapping prior permission to arrest government officials in any criminal case against them.

The HC, in its ruling, ordered that law enforcement no longer needs to seek permission from the government or employing authorities to arrest public service holders on criminal charges.

"It was made with a malafide intent that totally conflicts with Article 27 of our constitution, which says all citizens are equal before the law and are entitled to equal protection of the law," the HC observed in the verdict.

The court also said Section 32(a) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act provided such protection to ACC employees, but later the High Court scrapped the provision.

On 14 November 2018, the gazette of Government Services Act-2018 was issued. Later in September 2019, the public administration ministry issued another gazette to put the law in force from October.

Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh filed a writ with the High Court on 14 October 2019 in the public interest, challenging this section of the law in the face of criticism from various quarters arising from it.

Top News

Supreme Court / Appellate Division (AD) / Govt Employees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

9h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

8h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

9h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

54m | Videos
Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

1h | Videos
200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

1h | Videos
Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries