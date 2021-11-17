Govt plans to set up national vaccine institute: PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 05:02 pm

Related News

Govt plans to set up national vaccine institute: PM

Sheikh Hasina hoped that the dream (Padma) bridge will be open to traffic by June 2022

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 05:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today that the government has plans to establish a vaccine institute to produce vaccines in the country.

She made the disclosure on Wednesday in response to the ruling party MP Anwar Hossain Khan during a question-answer session at the parliament.

"Crises like - global economic contraction and vaccine inequality, induced by the global pandemic, have hampered the development of many countries," the premier said adding that the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has globally augmented the importance of vaccine production and more research related to it.

"Therefore, the ruling party government has planned to set up an international standard vaccine institute and formulate vaccine policy in the country aiming to produce vaccines against virus-causing diseases, including Covid-19."

Meanwhile, the premier talked about the progress of the Padma Bridge while replying to Jatiya Party MP, elected from Dhaka-4, Syed Abu Hossain.

She said, "The physical progress of the state-funded 9.83km Padma Bridge project was 88.75% till October this year."

Sheikh Hasina hoped that the dream bridge will be open to traffic by June 2022.

During her speech, the premier dedicated her WITSA Eminent Persons Award-2021, which she was given in recognition of her strong leadership in formulating and implementing the Digital Bangladesh programme and its unique contribution to improving the living standards of the people, to the countrymen.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak received the award on behalf of the Prime Minister on the third day of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA-2021) held in Dhaka on 13 November.

Top News

National Vaccine Institute / Padma Bridge / Prime Minister / Parliament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records