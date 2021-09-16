Govt must return money to Evaly customers: BNP MP Rumeen

Rumeen Farhana, a BNP lawmaker from reserved seat, has demanded that the government must return the money to customers who were cheated by the e-commerce companies Evaly and e-Orange.

She made the demand while speaking on a point of order in the 14th session of the 11th parliament on Thursday.

Rumeen stated that these companies could cheat people due to the negligence of the government.

She said, "When companies like Evaly and e-Orange started their businesses, it was already known that they would cheat people. Their lucrative offers of giving people products for half the price lured in investments from thousands of people.

"Now they are not delivering products. And you cannot just blame the people for their investments."

"These people did not run business secretly. The amount of advertisement and marketing these companies have done to circulate their lucrative offers should make it impossible for their business models to go unnoticed from the eyes of the policymakers," added the BNP MP.

Rumeen also said that even if all is disregarded, these sorts of businesses cannot be functional in the country as per the Competition Act of 2012. But the government did not take any measure in this regard.

Speaking on point of order, several other lawmakers drew the attention of the government to various issues.

BNP MP GM Siraj expressed happiness over mega projects and also lamented "mega corruption" in these projects.

He said that the houses (PM's gift) made for the poor have collapsed and the prime minister said those were broken with a hammer.

He claimed that the investigation of the Anti-Corruption Commission has stopped after such comment from the prime minister.

On the other hand, Jatiya Party MP Pir Fazlur Rahman claimed that Teletalk was involved in illegal VoIP service, saying the government is losing huge revenue due to the terrible syndicate of illegal VoIP.

"The government is incurring a loss of around Tk365 crore per month because of the illegal VoIP service," he added.

He also demanded a statement from the concerned minister in this regard.

Meanwhile, opposition Chief Whip Md Mashiur Rahman Ranga demanded that Awami League leader Quader Mirza should be brought to the book for the attack on Jatiya Party's general secretary of Companiganj unit.

He mentioned that Quader Mirza has become a controversial and unwanted person to the people.

Meanwhile, Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu said Bangladesh is a densely populated country and there is a dearth of agricultural land.

"Bangladesh BCS Administration Academy wants to set up a training institute in Cox's Bazar and they have taken 600 acres of land. On what logic they got the land?" he asked.

He also mentioned that this is nothing but an abuse.