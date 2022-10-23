Govt to construct 6 MRT lines by 2030: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that the government would construct six Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) lines by 2030.

He said this while witnessing an agreement signing ceremony of appointing consultant for supervision of construction work of the country's first ever elevated MRT Line-6 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) as the chief guest.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) signed the agreement with Nippon Koei Corporation JV. Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique and Representative of Nippon Koei Corporation JV Nou Ki Kudo signed the contract on behalf of their respective sides.

The minister said, "Smart Transport needs for Smart Bangladesh. The world is moving forward, so we cannot stay behind it." He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the first phase of the dream project for the new generation-MRT Line-6- in December.

"We will construct six MRT Lines by 2030. We are working under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the aim of making today's Bangladesh a prosperous one in the transport sector," Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary of the Awami League said.

He said Japan is the development partner country and the JICA is funding in communication system to keep pace with the modern world. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the metro rail from Uttara to Agargaon in the first week of December and the entire line will be launched in December next year.

According to MRT Line project, the construction of a 129.90-kilometre metro rail route by 2030 has been finalised, which includes the Mass Rapid Transit Line-4, stretching from Dhaka's Kamalapur to Narayanganj. The Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) and the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) are working together to finalise the alignments of the metro rail routes towards the suburban areas, it said.