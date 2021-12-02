Globetrotter Najmun Nahar bags coveted 'Peace Runner Award'

UNB
02 December, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 10:49 am

Globetrotter Najmun Nahar bags coveted 'Peace Runner Award'

The Bangladeshi flag-bearer globetrotter was given the award on November 27 at the 35th FOBANA Conference in Washinton’s Gaylord by the organisation’s President Inara Islam.

Nazmun Nahar, the first Bangladeshi woman traveller to visit 150 countries carrying the national flag. Photo/Courtesy
Nazmun Nahar, the first Bangladeshi woman traveller to visit 150 countries carrying the national flag. Photo/Courtesy

Najmun Nahar, the first Bangladeshi woman traveller to visit 150 countries carrying the national flag, has received the coveted 'Peace Runner Award' for spreading the message of world peace.

The Bangladeshi flag-bearer globetrotter was given the award on November 27 at the 35th FOBANA Conference in Washinton's Gaylord by the organisation's President Inara Islam.

On October 6, 2021, Najmun achieved the milestone of reaching Sao Tome and Principe, the 150th country in the world.

Nahar's world tour began in 2000 with her participation in the India International Adventure Programme at Panchmari in India's Bhopal state.

On June 1, 2018, she achieved the milestone of reaching the 100th country -- actually the Victoria Falls on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In her 21 years of world tour, on the 50th anniversary of Independence of Bangladesh, she finally set the record of travelling to 150 countries.

With the flag of Bangladesh, she spread the message of world peace to schools, colleges and people in the remote areas of the world.

Earlier she had received the USA's 'Peace Torchbearer Award', one of the most prestigious awards in the world. 

She also got the 'Flag Girl' award in Zambia, 'Women Empowerment Award' in South Sudan, 'Miss Earth Queen Award', 'Ananya Top Ten Award', 'Game Changer of Bangladesh Award', 'Most Influential Women of Bangladesh' and 'Globe Award' among others.

Najmun, who holds a higher degree from Lund University in Sweden, has previously worked as a researcher. She studied human rights at Seoul National University in South Korea.

 

