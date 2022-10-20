Give highest priority to general diaries on missing people: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam has directed the police to deal with general diaries lodged on missing people with the utmost importance. 

"Everyone should be careful so that militancy does not create any untoward incident in the country," he said at the monthly crime review meeting for September at the DMP headquarters on Thursday (20 October).

He said some people will try to incite conflicts during political programmes in the coming days, adding "we have to be careful about that, too."

The DMP commissioner further said, "In order to prevent militancy, we have to perform our duties from a more vigilant point and increase the involvement of the people with the police."

He reiterated that the police must perform their duties with professionalism.

In the meeting, the DMP commissioner awarded the best police officers in recognition of their good work in maintaining law and order and public safety in Dhaka city.
 

