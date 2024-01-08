13 fishermen go missing for five days in Bay of Bengal

A fishing trawler with 13 fishermen has been missing for the last five days since it went fishing in the Bay of Bengal from Anwara upazila of Chattogram.

In the meantime, another trawler was sent from the coast of Anwara to search for the trawler, but there is no trace of the missing fishermen and the trawler.

The trawler left for fishing from Sarengaghat of the upazila at around 8 pm on Wednesday (3 January).

Nizam Uddin, owner of the trawler, said that during the departure of the trawler, food was given to the trawler for 15 days. They left the coast on Wednesday night and contacted them last on Friday. At last contact, they said that there was a problem with the trawler's engine, the trawler was not running and they were floating in the water.

At that time, they were near St Martin's and Teknaf.

"Later, we sent another trawler to them. The trawler searched for three days but could not find any trace of them. We have reported the matter to the naval police," he added.

Md Faruk, duty officer of the river police, said, "We have been informed about the matter. But we were on election duty for the last few days. In the meantime, we have informed the matter in different places, so that if anyone gets the news, they can inform us."

