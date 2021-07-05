Girl falls to her death from rooftop in Dhaka

A girl allegedly committed suicide in the capital's central road on Monday afternoon.

The 22-year-old girl went to the rooftop of an eight-storey building, where she had been residing, and fell from there, said S M Kaiyum, officer-in Charge of New Market Police Station.

The deceased, Nafiza Tabassum was a university student.

Quoting her father Abul Kashem, Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam told The Business Standard that the girl had been facing psychological challenges for the last few months.

"Her mother also committed suicide around 10 years ago. She suffered from mental issues as well," Saiful said.

The family members did not file any complaints. They said it was an accident. So, the police did not send the body for autopsy, Saiful said.