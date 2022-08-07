German national found dead in Uttara 

Police have recovered the body of a German national from Uttara in capital.

The deceased, Kauschman Holger, 54, lived in an apartment in Uttara Sector 5 where his dead body was found Sunday (7 August)

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Uttara West Police Station Mohammad Mohsin told The Business Standard that the body has been recovered and a preliminary forensic report has been prepared.

"No injury marks were found on his body. It has been sent for post-mortem. We are suspecting it was suicide. A case has been registered in this regard," he said.

Neighbours said Kauschman Holger has been a tenant in the building since 2014. He also ran a tourism business called The Lonesome Travel Limited.