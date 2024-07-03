Child among 2 dead in landslide in Ukhiya Rohingya camp

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A 13-year-old child was among two people who were killed in a landslide in two Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.

Additional Commissioner of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Office Mohammad Samsuddoha Noyon said the incident took place in Balukhali camp 11 and 8 Rohingya camps of Ukhiya upazila this morning (3 July).

The deceased are Md Anwar Hossain, 21, son of Dil Mohammad of F/1 Block of Camp 11 and Sifat, 13, son of Md Alam of Block 41 of Camp 8.



Samsuddoha Noyon said moderate and heavy rains continued intermittently throughout yesterday.

It turned into heavy rain after midnight. At one point around 4am, a sudden landslide occurred in camp number 11 and 8 of Balukhali in Ukhiya which killed two people as their shelters collapsed, he added.

Meanwhile, in Rohingya Camp number 1 in the East and 3, 4, 6, 7, 11, 12, 20 in the West many shelters were damaged and flooded due to rainwater. However, he said there were no casualties.

Previously on 19 June, two Bangladeshi local residents and eight Rohingya refugees died in landslides in multiple places in Ukhiya upazila.

 

 

 

 

