1 'shot to death' during clashes at Shonir Akhra as quota reform protests rage on

Locals and protesters occupy road during clash with police at Shonir Akhra on 17 July. Photo: Abidur Rahman/TBS

One person was shot to death during a clash at Shonir Akhra, Dhaka, amid ongoing quota reform protests across the country.

He was identified as Siyam, 18 and the incident took place in the early hours of today (18 July), confirmed Dhaka Medical College Hospital outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia.

His body has already been handed over, said Inspector Bachchu.

Siyam's cousin Rasel said Siyam's village home is at Bhola's Charfashion and he worked at a battery shop in Gulistan.

"On his way back home at Matuail yesterday night, he was shot during a clash at Hanif Flyover. Siyam died on the spot. Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical, but we did not go inside. We are now heading home with the body," he added.

Locals join protesters as violent clashes with police in Shonir Akhra leaves several injured pic.twitter.com/3BRfCP83xC— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) July 17, 2024

Inspector Bachchu Mia said, "Relatives brought a young man with gunshot wounds to the hospital's emergency department. Upon arrival, the family members tragically realised Siyam had died. Then they chose not to enter the hospital and left with the body."

Earlier on Wednesday (17 July) evening, at least six people, including a father and his son, suffered reported rubber bullet injuries allegedly fired by the law enforcers, relatives of the victims and eyewitnesses said.

Locals in Shonir Akhra joined quota reform protesters to fend off the police after six people were injured in the clash.

During the clash, between Multiple motorcycles, toll plaza booths on the adjacent Hanif Flyover and a police box have been set on fire and vandalised, our correspondents report from the spot.

According to locals, police have fired teargas shells, and rubber bullets targeting the protesters.

The clashes have left many injured.

Among the six inured locals in Shonir Akhra, Foisal's situation is critical as he was hit on the head, local media reports citing doctors.

Lipi Akter, the mother of the injured child Rohit, said his husband took Rohit outside near their house entrance, adjacent to the road, to calm the child as he was crying in the evening. At the time, clashes were ongoing between police and protesters.

According to Lipi, suddenly Babu Mia was hit with rubber bullets in his face, chest and other parts of his body. Rohit, too, was hit in his right hand and chest.

Injured Pias, an eighth-grader at Bright School and College, said he was hit by bullets when returning from a coaching centre nearby.